Moser (upper body) is slated to miss Friday's game against Anaheim, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Moser was also absent for Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado because of the injury. He has three goals, 15 points, 29 hits and 55 blocks in 33 contests this season. When Moser returns, Juuso Valimaki will likely see his role reduced and Michael Kesselring might serve as a healthy scratch.