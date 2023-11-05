McBain registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

McBain had gone without a point in the last two contests after erupting for two goals and two assists versus the Blackhawks on Monday. The 23-year-old center set up Liam O'Brien's second-period tally in Saturday's defeat. McBain has four goals, three helpers, 16 shots on net, 30 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances this season. He's found a bit of a groove on the fourth line, though that's a role that is likely to lead to inconsistent offense over time.