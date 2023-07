McBain agreed to a two-year, $3,199,998 contract with Arizona on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McBain and the Coyotes were able to come to terms on a new agreement just before the two sides were scheduled to meet for an arbitration hearing. The 23-year-old forward generated 12 goals, 26 points, 85 shots on net and 304 hits in 82 games last season. McBain will probably occupy a spot on the fourth line during the 2023-24 campaign.