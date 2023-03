McBain notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

McBain stayed warm Tuesday, extending his point streak to four games. He's earned six points over his last six outings, and he's up to 11 goals, seven helpers, 75 shots on net, 55 PIM and 236 hits through 68 contests overall. He's finding success on the second line, so McBain could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.