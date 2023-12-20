McBain scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2, doled out four hits and recorded four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

This was McBain's third game back from a lower-body injury that cost him over a month. The 23-year-old went scoreless in his first two contests since his return. He's at nine points, 38 hits, 18 shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances this season. McBain will have to work his way back up the lineup -- he's been in a bottom-six role so far, but he provides a little sandpaper and depth scoring at his best.