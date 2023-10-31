McBain scored two goals, added two assists, fired six shots on net, posted two hits, went plus-4 and also received a fighting major in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McBain was a second fight away from a double Gordie Howe hat trick. It was a big performance in the 23-year-old's 100th NHL game, and it tripled his scoring production this season. McBain is up to four goals, two assists, 12 shots on net, 22 hits, seven PIM and a plus-4 rating through eight appearances. He's a fixture in the Coyotes' bottom six, though more big efforts could get him moved up a lineup that's somewhat unproven at center.