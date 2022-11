McBain capped the scoring during Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Islanders.

McBain, who had produced just two helpers in his past seven outings, scored an empty-net goal with 31 seconds remaining Thursday. It was the 22-year-old center's first goal since Oct. 25. McBain, who has dressed for only 23 NHL games, displayed his diversity by sharing the team lead with three shots and delivering two hits. He also led the forwards with 3:13 of ice time on the penalty kill.