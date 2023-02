McBain scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

McBain's third-period tally held up as the game-winner. It also snapped an eight-game point drought for the 23-year-old. He last scored in a two-goal effort Dec. 29, and he's seen his ice time drop a bit in recent contests due to his lack of offense. McBain is at seven goals, four assists, 59 shots on net, 172 hits, 34 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 51 outings.