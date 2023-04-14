McBain notched an assist, five hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

McBain finished the season well on offense with a goal and six assists over his last nine games. The 23-year-old center was a constant in the Coyotes' lineup, recording 26 points, 304 hits, 85 shots on net, 64 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 82 contests. He's got some room to grow on offense, but his physical play could make him a sleeper option in drafts next fall in fantasy formats that count hits.