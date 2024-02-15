McBain notched an assist and eight hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

McBain reached the 10-assist mark on the season when he set up Logan Cooley's third-period tally. The 24-year-old McBain has gone 18 games without a goal, and he's picked up six assists with 50 hits and 20 PIM in that span. He's seen some top-line usage, but Barrett Hayton or Cooley figure to be better suited for that role in the long run. McBain has 16 points, 33 shots on net, 35 PIM and 102 hits through 37 outings this season.