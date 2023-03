McBain provided two assists, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

McBain helped out on both of Matias Maccelli's tallies in this contest. Through 15 games in March, McBain has emerged as a solid middle-six forward with three goals, seven helpers, a plus-6 rating and a punishing 62 hits. The 23-year-old center has 22 points, 270 hits, 81 shots on net, 55 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 75 outings overall.