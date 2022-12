McBain scored two goals on four shots, logged two hits and added five PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

McBain snapped a seven-game point drought with his tally at 13:43 of the third period. The 22-year-old then added an empty-netter to earn his first career two-goal effort. He also notched his first game-winner Thursday, and he's up to six goals, eight points, 34 shots on net, 34 PIM and 110 hits through 34 outings.