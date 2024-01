McBain posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

McBain has three helpers over his last four games, providing decent supplementary offense from a middle-six role. The 24-year-old center is up to 13 points, 27 shots on net, 61 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 29 outings overall. He'll add some grit, but his weaker offense limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.