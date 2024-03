McBain logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

McBain snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old has seen mostly bottom-six usage in recent weeks, and he isn't getting power-play time. For the season, McBain has 18 points, 38 shots on net, 39 PIM, 136 hits and a plus-3 rating through 48 appearances.