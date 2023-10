McBain scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

McBain struck early, tallying his first goal of the season at 2:59 of the first period. The 23-year-old has mainly played as the fourth-line center this year after working in the middle six last season -- the arrival of Logan Cooley has negatively impacted McBain's role. Through six contests, McBain has a goal, five shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.