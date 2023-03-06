McBain scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

McBain set up a Matias Maccelli tally in the first period before scoring the game-tying goal with two minutes left in the third. This was McBain's second multi-point effort of the season. The hard-hitting center hasn't done a ton of scoring, but he has three points over his last four outings. He's at nine goals, five helpers, 67 shots on net, 219 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 63 contests overall.