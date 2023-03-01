McBain scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and logged five PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McBain fought Jarred Tinordi in the first period. In the second, McBain scored the Coyotes' third goal of the game to help solidify their lead. The 23-year-old center is not afraid to mix it up, as evidenced by his 208 hits and 49 PIM this season. He snapped an eight-game point drought with the goal, and he's now at 12 points, 64 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 60 appearances.