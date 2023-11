McBain (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

McBain is considered week-to-week, so his placement on the IR list won't impact his timetable. He has accounted for four goals, seven points, 16 shots on net and 33 hits in 13 games this season. In a corresponding move, Arizona recalled Milos Kelemen from AHL Tucson on Monday.