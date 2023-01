McBain notched an assist, five hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

McBain ended a five-game point drought with the helper, which came when he generated a rebound for Lawson Crouse to bat in. The assist got McBain up to the 10-point mark through 42 contests as a rookie. The 23-year-old center has added 46 shots on net, 142 hits, 30 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-7 rating while primarily seeing bottom-six minutes.