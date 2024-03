McBain posted an assist and six hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

McBain snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a John Leonard tally in the third period. The 24-year-old McBain has struggled to get out of a fourth-line role, though his heavy playing style is suited to bottom-six usage. He's produced 20 points, 43 shots on net, 151 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 54 outings this season.