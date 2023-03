McBain notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

McBain set up Clayton Keller on the game-tying goal at 12:06 of the third period. With four goals, two assists, a plus-six rating and 25 hits over his last eight outings, McBain's very productive in a top-six role over the last two weeks. He's up to 11 goals, six helpers, 75 shots on net, 230 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 67 contests overall.