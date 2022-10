McBain notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

McBain set up the second of Christian Fischer's two tallies in the contest. Both of McBain's points (one goal, one assist) have come in the last two games as he settles in more at the NHL level. The center has added three shots on net, a minus-1 rating, six PIM and 16 hits in a middle-six role.