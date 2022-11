McBain logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

McBain helped out on Josh Brown's goal that sparked the Coyotes' comeback in the third period. Prior to Saturday, McBain had gone three games without a point. The 22-year-old center has a goal, two assists, 12 shots on net, 26 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests, matching his point total from 10 games last season. He should continue to see a middle-six role throughout the campaign.