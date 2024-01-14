McBain posted two assists, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

McBain helped out on both of Clayton Keller's goals in the contest. Prior to Saturday, McBain had gone six games without a point, though a move up to the top line at even strength has likely helped to spark his offense. The 24-year-old center is at 12 points, 24 shots on net, 56 hits, 26 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 26 outings, but he'll likely return to a bottom-six role eventually.