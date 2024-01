McBain logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

McBain has four helpers over his last five games, though his goal drought is now at 11 contests. The center has filled a middle-six role at even strength with only trace amounts of power-play time, so it's unwise to expect a consistent high level on offense for him. The 24-year-old has a solid 14 points with 28 shots on net, 64 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 30 outings this season.