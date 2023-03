McBain posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

McBain's goal drought is up to eight games, though he has four assists in that span. The 23-year-old also has at least three hits in each of those outings, as he continues to provide plenty of physicality from a middle-six role. For the season, he's at 20 points, 80 shots on net, 264 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 74 contests.