McBain recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

McBain helped out on linemate Nick Bjugstad's second-period marker. With two goals and a helper over his last three games, McBain is starting to find a bit more consistency on offense, though it's unclear if it'll last. The 22-year-old forward is up to six tallies, three assists, 39 shots on net, 114 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 36 appearances.