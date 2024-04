McBain notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

McBain set up a Matias Maccelli tally in the second period. The 24-year-old McBain finished the year with an assist in three straight games, but he didn't score a goal over the final nine contests. The hard-hitting center produced 26 points in 67 outings overall, matching his output from 82 games a year ago, while adding 204 hits, 56 shots on net, 50 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 2023-24.