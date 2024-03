McBain scored a goal and added four hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

McBain has a goal and an assist over his last two games after being limited to two helpers over his previous 15 contests. The 24-year-old's scoring chances are likely to remain limited as long as he's on the fourth line. He's produced seven goals, 19 points, 39 shots on net, 140 hits and 39 PIM through 49 appearances.