McBain scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

McBain tallied at 2:10 of the third period, giving the Coyotes a 5-0 lead at the time. The 22-year-old center entered Tuesday with no points in his first five contests this year, and he's struggled to do much of anything related to offense. He has three shots on net and a minus-3 rating while logging 12 hits and six PIM. Until he can find a consistent scoring touch, McBain seems likely to log bottom-six minutes.