McBain scored a goal on four shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

McBain has provided solid depth scoring lately with three goals and a helper over his last six games. The physical center provided an insurance tally at 12:30 of the third period, less than a minute after Barrett Hayton's power-play goal. McBain is up to 10 tallies, 15 points, 71 shots on net, 53 PIM, 226 hits and a minus-6 rating through 65 contests, but his play has been trending in the right direction lately.