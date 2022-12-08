McBain scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

McBain had gone 10 games without a point entering Wednesday -- his last contribution was an empty-netter versus the Islanders on Nov. 10. The 22-year-old has seen his role slip in recent games, but he's still serving in a middle-six capacity for a team lacking forward depth. The Ontario native has three goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 25 PIM, 65 hits and an even plus-minus rating, but his lack of power-play time likely keeps him off the fantasy radar.