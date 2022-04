McBain (ankle) will make his NHL debut Tuesday versus the Devils, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

McBain, who was originally selected by the Wild in the third round of the 2018 Entry Draft, drew into 24 games with Boston College before signing his entry-level deal in March, picking up 19 goals and 33 points over that span. The 22-year-old forward will likely draw into a bottom-six role for Tuesday's contest.