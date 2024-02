McBain posted an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

McBain has a pair of helpers over his last three contests. The 24-year-old center's goal drought is now at 20 games, and playing in a fourth-line role is unlikely to help him snap the slump. He's at 17 points, 33 shots on net, 109 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 39 outings, adding physicality and some minor depth scoring.