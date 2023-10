McBain scored a goal, levied five hits and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

McBain has tallied in each of the last two games to shake off a five-game skid at the start of the season. The physical center has added 20 hits, six shots on net, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances. McBain saw 15:13 of ice time Friday, his second game over the 15-minute mark. A strong run of play could help him displace Nick Bjugstad from a middle-six role.