McBain scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

McBain has four goals and one assist over his last seven games. His tally Saturday tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 23-year-old center is up to 11 goals, five assists, 73 shots on net, 226 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 66 contests in his first full NHL campaign.