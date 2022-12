McBain scored a goal and added seven hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

McBain has bounced back from a 10-game point drought with two goals in his last three outings. The 22-year-old center now has four goals, two assists, 75 hits, 25 shots on goal, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances. He's seeing middle-six minutes lately, with an extra boost when the Coyotes opt to dress seven defensemen.