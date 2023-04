McBain scored a goal on two shots, doled out six hits and added seven PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

McBain ended a 14-game goal drought by tipping in a Liam O'Brien shot in the first period. The tally got McBain to 25 points on the season. The physical center has added 83 shots on net, 299 hits, 64 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 81 contests.