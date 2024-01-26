McBain posted an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

McBain has a helper in three of his last four outings while adding seven hits and a plus-2 rating in that span. The 24-year-old was back on the top line Thursday after dropping to the bottom six with just 9:21 of ice time Wednesday against the Panthers. McBain is up to 15 points, 30 shots on net, 67 hits, 19 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances. His physical play makes him a solid depth forward in deeper fantasy formats.