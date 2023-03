McBain provided an assist and logged seven hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McBain has an assist in three of his last four games, and he's up to seven points through 10 outings in March. He set up Matias Maccelli's empty-net goal Saturday. McBain's strong play of late makes him a solid depth option in fantasy, though he's still at 19 points with 77 shots on net, 55 PIM, a minus-5 rating and 247 hits through 70 contests this season.