McBain scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

McBain's two tallies this season came in the last three games, an encouraging sign that he adjusted quickly to the NHL level. The 22-year-old posted three points, 13 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating in 10 contests. The Boston College product should be in the mix for a middle-six role in 2022-23.