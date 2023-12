McBain scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado.

McBain capped Arizona's five-goal comeback in overtime, batting a loose puck past Alexandar Georgiev to give the Coyotes a 5-4 victory. It's McBain's second goal in six games since returning from a month-long IR stint with a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old center is up to six goals and 10 points with 44 hits through 19 games this season in a bottom-six role.