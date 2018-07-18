Coyotes' Jacob Graves: Traded to Arizona
Graves, along with a conditional 2019 sixth round pick, was traded to the Coyotes on Thursday in exchange for Ryan MacInnis.
Graves spent five season in the Ontario Hockey League before signing an entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets back in the summer of 2016. He's spent the past two seasons in both the AHL and ECHL. In 42 contests with the Jackets' AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, Graves posted eight total points.
