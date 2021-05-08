Chychrun produced a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Chychrun set up Conor Garland for the game-tying goal at 11:14 of the second period. The 23-year-old Chychrun has a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and two helpers. The rising star on the Coyotes' blue line has 40 points (18 goals, 22 helpers), 14 power-play points, 174 shots, 88 blocks and a minus-4 rating in 55 contests this season.