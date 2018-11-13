Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Activated for season debut
Chychrun (knee) will return to action against the Red Wings on Tuesday, according to coach Rick Tocchet and further corroborated by the fact he's no longer on injured reserve.
Chychrun missed the first 16 games of the season, but the Coyotes managed quite well without the 2016 first-round (16th overall) draft pick based on a plus-6 goal differential over that span. Of course, adding the Florida native to the mix gives this team more offensive punch on the blue line, as Chychrun -- who skipped the AHL entirely -- has recorded 34 points over his first 118 games at the top level, plus he'll likely reprise his role on the power play.
