Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Appears on IR

Chychrun (knee) is listed on injured reserve, TSN reports.

A promising defenseman -- who cracked the Opening Night roster with the 'Yotes as a rookie this time last year -- Chychrun continues to work his way back from knee surgery as performed in early August. Coming off a seasonal output of seven goals and 13 assists in 68 games, the Florida native could be worth a look in fantasy leagues as soon as he's ready to suit back up; trouble is, no one knows exactly when that'll be.