Chychrun scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM with two blocks in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

Chychrun got the Coyotes on the board 2:16 into the second period when he picked a corner with a wrister from the top of the left faceoff circle. It was the 13th goal of the year for Chychrun, topping the career-high 12 he produced in 2019-20. The 22-year-old rearguard also has a career-best 30 points in 44 games on the year.