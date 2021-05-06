Chychrun scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Chychrun has 18 goals this season, and five of them have come with the man advantage. The 23-year-old defenseman is the Coyotes' leading scorer with 39 points to go with 169 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 54 contests.
