Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Buries goal Thursday
Chychrun scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Chychrun's second-period tally gave the Coyotes a lead that lasted all of 5:32 before Emil Bemstrom equalized for the Blue Jackets. Chychrun now has six points in 16 contests. He's added 37 shots, 15 hits and 17 blocked shots. With the Coyotes missing three of their preferred top-six defenseman, the 21-year-old is seeing an increase in ice time. That boost has yet to translate into fantasy relevance.
