Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Buries power-play goal
Chychrun scored a power-play tally in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks on Thursday.
The goal, his fourth of the season, evened the score early in the third period. Chychrun has 14 points in 39 games this year, having missed time due to a bevy of injuries. Six of his points have come with the man advantage. The one concern for the 20-year-old defender is his propensity for injuries, as he's lost 68 games in his three-year career.
